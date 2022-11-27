Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives GBX 986.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 986.67 ($11.67).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to GBX 925 ($10.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($19.51) to GBX 1,050 ($12.42) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.49) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($11.82) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Christopher Hill sold 8,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.17), for a total value of £73,917 ($87,403.33).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 863.60 ($10.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,877.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 832.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 841.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508.50 ($17.84).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

