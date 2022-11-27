Head-To-Head Analysis: AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) versus iStar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for iStar and AMEN Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iStar 0 0 0 0 N/A AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

iStar currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.12%. Given iStar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe iStar is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iStar $308.63 million 2.92 $132.48 million $7.40 1.40 AMEN Properties $3.07 million N/A $1.76 million N/A N/A

This table compares iStar and AMEN Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

iStar has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Dividends

iStar pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $40.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. iStar pays out 6.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. iStar has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of iStar shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of iStar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

iStar has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iStar and AMEN Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iStar 288.50% -7.41% -2.85% AMEN Properties 77.25% 58.59% 53.25%

Summary

iStar beats AMEN Properties on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iStar

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

