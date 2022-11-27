Head to Head Comparison: Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Avangrid has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Avangrid shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $6.97 billion 2.36 $707.00 million $2.32 18.35 Altus Power $71.80 million 14.85 $5.91 million ($0.02) -341.83

This table compares Avangrid and Altus Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avangrid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avangrid and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 11.66% 4.56% 2.32% Altus Power -5.48% -0.54% -0.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avangrid and Altus Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 1 4 1 0 2.00 Altus Power 0 2 4 0 2.67

Avangrid presently has a consensus price target of $45.20, suggesting a potential upside of 6.15%. Altus Power has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 86.40%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Avangrid.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc., an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. It delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, the company generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. It owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owns and operates 8.8 gigawatts of electricity capacity primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

