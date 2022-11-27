Head-To-Head Comparison: Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON)

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cresco Labs and Bon Natural Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs $821.68 million 1.09 -$319.60 million ($0.25) -13.28 Bon Natural Life $25.50 million 0.40 $4.59 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Bon Natural Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresco Labs.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cresco Labs and Bon Natural Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 0 0 6 0 3.00 Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cresco Labs presently has a consensus target price of $8.80, suggesting a potential upside of 165.06%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

Profitability

This table compares Cresco Labs and Bon Natural Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs -7.60% -6.48% -2.88% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bon Natural Life beats Cresco Labs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresco Labs

(Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Bon Natural Life

(Get Rating)

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

