Head to Head Contrast: Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) vs. Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT)

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) and Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dropbox and Rego Payment Architectures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 2 2 4 0 2.25 Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dropbox presently has a consensus price target of $26.63, suggesting a potential upside of 19.50%. Given Dropbox’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Rego Payment Architectures.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dropbox has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

60.6% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Dropbox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dropbox and Rego Payment Architectures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox 15.25% -74.21% 12.31% Rego Payment Architectures -559,521.56% N/A -761.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dropbox and Rego Payment Architectures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $2.16 billion 3.75 $335.80 million $0.93 23.96 Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -$11.05 million N/A N/A

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures.

Summary

Dropbox beats Rego Payment Architectures on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Rego Payment Architectures

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides a safe and secure venue for children under 13 in the United States and under 16 internationally, to participate in online and in retail stores financial transactions. The company also focuses on blockchain as a business solution for the retail and consumer packaged goods industries; and provides cloud storage as a service. The company was formerly known as Virtual Piggy, Inc. and changed its name to Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. in February 2017. Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

