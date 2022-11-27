Head to Head Contrast: PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) & Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Rating) and Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PayPoint and Voestalpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PayPoint alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPoint N/A N/A N/A Voestalpine 10.18% 18.98% 7.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PayPoint and Voestalpine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPoint $198.24 million N/A $94.98 million N/A N/A Voestalpine $17.35 billion 0.28 $1.51 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Voestalpine has higher revenue and earnings than PayPoint.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PayPoint and Voestalpine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPoint 1 0 0 0 1.00 Voestalpine 1 3 2 0 2.17

Voestalpine has a consensus price target of $25.76, indicating a potential upside of 372.66%. Given Voestalpine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Voestalpine is more favorable than PayPoint.

Volatility & Risk

PayPoint has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voestalpine has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Voestalpine beats PayPoint on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPoint

(Get Rating)

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising. The company also provides MultiPay, an integrated solution that offers a suite of digital payments; and PayPoint One retail terminal. It serves consumers, SMEs, and convenience retailers in the commercial, not-for-profit, and public sectors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

About Voestalpine

(Get Rating)

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, component processing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod and drawn wires, seamless tubes, and welding consumables and machinery; rails and digital monitoring systems; and services for rail infrastructure. This segment serves railway systems, automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel products, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, stamped, and roll-profiled parts for use in automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The company is headquartered in Linz, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.