Head-To-Head Review: MetLife (NYSE:MET) & FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO)

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) and MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FOXO Technologies and MetLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies N/A -8.93% -8.72% MetLife 3.26% 13.60% 0.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FOXO Technologies and MetLife, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A MetLife 0 1 12 0 2.92

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MetLife has a consensus price target of $78.08, indicating a potential upside of 1.47%. Given MetLife’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MetLife is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

99.4% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of MetLife shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of MetLife shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetLife has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FOXO Technologies and MetLife’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies N/A N/A $4.65 million N/A N/A MetLife $71.08 billion 0.85 $6.55 billion $2.66 28.93

MetLife has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Summary

MetLife beats FOXO Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, structured settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, it provides fixed, indexed-linked, and variable annuities; and pension products; regular savings products; whole and term life, endowments, universal and variable life, and group life products; longevity reinsurance solutions; credit insurance products; and protection against long-term health care services. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

