Head to Head Survey: AdTheorent (ADTH) vs. The Competition

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) is one of 113 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare AdTheorent to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million $26.20 million 3.87 AdTheorent Competitors $7.73 billion $2.03 billion -36.60

Profitability

AdTheorent’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent. AdTheorent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares AdTheorent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 24.38% 3.76% 2.40% AdTheorent Competitors -155.05% -19.84% -7.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AdTheorent and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 5 0 2.50 AdTheorent Competitors 742 3855 9111 259 2.64

AdTheorent presently has a consensus price target of $5.44, suggesting a potential upside of 199.15%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 42.00%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AdTheorent rivals beat AdTheorent on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AdTheorent

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.