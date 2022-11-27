Healthcare Services Acquisition (OTCMKTS:HCARU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 6.2% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,241,000.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

