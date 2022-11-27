Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.40.

HXGBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 133 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

