Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 306,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Macy’s Stock Up 1.0 %

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Shares of M opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.74. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $31.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

