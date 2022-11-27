Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $5.91 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.0 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.81.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

