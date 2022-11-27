Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 164,717 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,717 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 95.8% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 100.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,503.3% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 172,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 161,874 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,012,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SIX stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $1,194,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,039,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $1,194,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,039,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 400,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 904,175 shares of company stock valued at $21,049,899. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.