Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 25,000 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after buying an additional 316,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after buying an additional 112,466 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,331,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,584,000 after buying an additional 121,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,243,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,748,000 after buying an additional 87,683 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $49.02.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $604.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 14.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.