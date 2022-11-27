Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$74.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO opened at C$76.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.57. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$41.04 and a 52 week high of C$79.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.75 billion and a PE ratio of 7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

