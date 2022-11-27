Insider Buying: GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Insider Purchases A$2,815,004.50 in Stock

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Rating) insider Robert Spurway bought 349,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$8.05 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,815,004.50 ($1,864,241.39).
Robert Spurway also recently made the following trade(s):
GrainCorp Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
GrainCorp Increases Dividend
GrainCorp Company Profile
GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.
