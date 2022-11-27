Insider Buying: GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Insider Purchases A$2,815,004.50 in Stock

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Rating) insider Robert Spurway bought 349,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$8.05 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,815,004.50 ($1,864,241.39).

Robert Spurway also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GrainCorp alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, Robert Spurway 11,284 shares of GrainCorp stock.

GrainCorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GrainCorp Increases Dividend

GrainCorp Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from GrainCorp’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. GrainCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.77%.

(Get Rating)

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.