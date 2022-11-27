Insider Selling: Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Senior Officer Sells C$54,965.24 in Stock

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$54,965.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,526 shares in the company, valued at C$285,973.16.

Shawcor Stock Performance

Shares of SCL stock opened at C$11.96 on Friday. Shawcor Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.24 and a 12-month high of C$12.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The company has a market cap of C$840.98 million and a PE ratio of -11.92.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Featured Articles

