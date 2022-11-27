Insider Selling: Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Insider Sells A$7,878,600.00 in Stock

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Rating) insider Paul Flynn sold 900,000 shares of Whitehaven Coal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.75 ($5.80), for a total value of A$7,878,600.00 ($5,217,615.89).

Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

Whitehaven Coal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Whitehaven Coal’s previous Final dividend of $0.30. Whitehaven Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.