Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 270 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 417.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PWR opened at $148.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $151.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.