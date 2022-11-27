Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 15,376 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,376 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 26.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 28,630 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $68.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

