Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $773,000 Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -933.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

