Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 22,047 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,047 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of 3M by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MMM opened at $129.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $181.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.62 and a 200-day moving average of $130.86.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.