Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,405,000 after buying an additional 889,224 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after buying an additional 798,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,514,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after buying an additional 533,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after buying an additional 510,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.20. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $130.33.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

