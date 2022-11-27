Intrua Financial LLC Has $224,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 404.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 942.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

RSG stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

