Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.05.

Shares of ISRG opened at $265.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.05. The company has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

