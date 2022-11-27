Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.82. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,660,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,987 shares during the period.

