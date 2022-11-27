IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of IQVIA worth $88,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Stock Performance
IQV opened at $219.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.46 and a 200-day moving average of $210.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $285.61.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
