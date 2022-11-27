IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of IQVIA worth $88,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV opened at $219.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.46 and a 200-day moving average of $210.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

