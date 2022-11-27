iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) Trading 0.6% Higher

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.63. 1,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 22,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,525,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,900,000. iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 94.28% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

