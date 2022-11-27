iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 137,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 52,799 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 8,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,837,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,681,000 after purchasing an additional 307,824 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EEM opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

