iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.76. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

