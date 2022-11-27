Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Up 1.9 %

ISDR stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $104.23 million, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

