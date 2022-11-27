Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Shares Up 0.6%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.39. 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF by 666.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

