Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,173.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,198.33 ($25.99).

JMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($30.74) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.01) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.20) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,906 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £400.26 ($473.29). In other news, insider Chris Mottershead acquired 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,789 ($21.15) per share, with a total value of £2,969.74 ($3,511.58). Also, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,906 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £400.26 ($473.29). Insiders have acquired a total of 208 shares of company stock valued at $377,047 in the last ninety days.

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,091 ($24.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,427.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,951.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,041.40. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,536 ($29.99).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 118.03%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

