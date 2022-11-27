Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,173.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2022

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,198.33 ($25.99).

JMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($30.74) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.01) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.20) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,906 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £400.26 ($473.29). In other news, insider Chris Mottershead acquired 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,789 ($21.15) per share, with a total value of £2,969.74 ($3,511.58). Also, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,906 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £400.26 ($473.29). Insiders have acquired a total of 208 shares of company stock valued at $377,047 in the last ninety days.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,091 ($24.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,427.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,951.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,041.40. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,536 ($29.99).

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 118.03%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.