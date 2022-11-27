Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Trading 5.9% Higher

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.89 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 2,214,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 1,006,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.03.

Kavango Resources Company Profile

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, silver, and rare earth deposits. Its projects include the Kalahari Suture Zone project that consists of 12 prospecting licenses, which covers an area of 7,554 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; the kalahari copper belt project, which comprise of 4 prospecting licenses covering an area of 2,385 square kilometers situated in Botswana; and the Ditau project consists of 2 prospecting licenses that covers an area of 1,386 square kilometers.

