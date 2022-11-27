Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts recently commented on KMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

Kennametal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

