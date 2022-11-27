Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$91,816.25 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Alexander Hollingworth sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.91, for a total transaction of C$91,816.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,904.58.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$150.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 367.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$143.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$144.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$119.48 and a 12 month high of C$206.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank set a C$203.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$207.00.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Further Reading

