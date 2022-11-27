Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,140 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 240,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,486,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after buying an additional 132,694 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,834,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,798,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

