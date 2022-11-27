KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,101 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.24% of KLA worth $107,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 239.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in KLA by 7.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLA Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.28.

KLA stock opened at $380.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

