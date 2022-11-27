Korea Investment CORP Acquires 111,300 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.11% of Dropbox worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,330,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,514,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 520,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 360,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 584,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 345,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $253,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,022.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,260 shares of company stock valued at $10,794,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

DBX stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

