Korea Investment CORP Acquires 37,656 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37,656 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of PulteGroup worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,892,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $168,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

