Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Essex Property Trust worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.24.

NYSE ESS opened at $212.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $205.76 and a one year high of $363.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

