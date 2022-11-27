Korea Investment CORP Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $84.91 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

