Korea Investment CORP Sells 120,764 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,764 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

