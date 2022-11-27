Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $172.72 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Landstar System by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,541,000 after purchasing an additional 368,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Landstar System by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,525,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,329,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

