Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.67.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.
Landstar System Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $172.72 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90.
Landstar System Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.
Insider Transactions at Landstar System
In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Landstar System by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,541,000 after purchasing an additional 368,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Landstar System by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,525,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,329,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
