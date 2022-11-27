Leafly (LFLY) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) is one of 420 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Leafly to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Leafly and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Leafly
|12.03%
|N/A
|-35.79%
|Leafly Competitors
|-61.66%
|-73.94%
|-9.28%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leafly and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Leafly
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|Leafly Competitors
|1780
|11871
|25143
|562
|2.62
Insider and Institutional Ownership
22.9% of Leafly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Leafly shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
Leafly has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafly’s rivals have a beta of -8.55, suggesting that their average stock price is 955% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Leafly and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Leafly
|$43.04 million
|-$5.70 million
|11.84
|Leafly Competitors
|$1.81 billion
|$284.34 million
|-8.26
Leafly’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Leafly. Leafly is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Leafly beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About Leafly
Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.