Leafly (LFLY) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) is one of 420 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Leafly to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Leafly and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafly 12.03% N/A -35.79% Leafly Competitors -61.66% -73.94% -9.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leafly and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafly 0 1 2 0 2.67 Leafly Competitors 1780 11871 25143 562 2.62

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Leafly currently has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 580.75%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 40.70%. Given Leafly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Leafly is more favorable than its rivals.

22.9% of Leafly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Leafly shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Leafly has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafly’s rivals have a beta of -8.55, suggesting that their average stock price is 955% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leafly and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Leafly $43.04 million -$5.70 million 11.84 Leafly Competitors $1.81 billion $284.34 million -8.26

Leafly’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Leafly. Leafly is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Leafly beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

