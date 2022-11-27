LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

LPTH opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $34.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.64. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 669,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

