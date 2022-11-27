LMF Acquisition Opportunities (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) Trading Up 41.6%

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU – Get Rating) shares were up 41.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 39,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 983% from the average daily volume of 3,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU – Get Rating) by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LMF Acquisition Opportunities were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About LMF Acquisition Opportunities

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading

