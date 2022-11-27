Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Sells C$883,789.24 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Director Richard Dufresne sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.01, for a total value of C$883,789.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,533 shares in the company, valued at C$1,086,837.31.
Shares of L stock opened at C$117.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89. Loblaw Companies Limited has a one year low of C$90.46 and a one year high of C$124.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$111.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
