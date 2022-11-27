Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Sells C$883,789.24 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Director Richard Dufresne sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.01, for a total value of C$883,789.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,533 shares in the company, valued at C$1,086,837.31.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at C$117.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89. Loblaw Companies Limited has a one year low of C$90.46 and a one year high of C$124.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$111.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$136.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.44.

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.