Logistics Innovation Technologies (NASDAQ:LITTU) Shares Up 0.4%

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89. 684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 111,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

