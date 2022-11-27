London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Trading Up 0.4%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,176 ($96.68) and last traded at GBX 8,116 ($95.97). Approximately 224,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 629,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,080 ($95.54).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LSEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,700 ($114.70) to GBX 9,940 ($117.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($108.79) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($118.25) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a £105 ($124.16) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,000 ($94.60) to GBX 7,700 ($91.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,384.29 ($110.96).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £45.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,830.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,691.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,707.61.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.